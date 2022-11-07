Sims caught his lone target for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Minnesota.

Sims played 44 percent of snaps on offense, after four straight games at 59 percent or higher. It didn't make much difference in the final stat line, with this being his fifth week in a row with exactly one reception, though he did it on two targets rather than one the previous four times. Dyami Brown and Dax Milne also have gotten some playing time while Jahan Dotson (hamstring) has been on the shelf, and whatever slight opportunity Sims currently has will evaporate if Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are all healthy at the same time. It remains to be seen if Dotson can return for Week 10 at the Eagles or Week 11 at Houston.