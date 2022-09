Sims (concussion) was limited at practice again Thursday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Sims entered concussion protocols Aug. 24 and still has not gained clearance to participate in full. Currently listed No. 4 on the Commanders' wide receiver depth chart, his potential absence could create extra opportunity for Dyami Brown. Sims remains questionable for Week 1 game against the Jaguars.