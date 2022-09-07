Sims (concussion) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Initial reports said that Sims didn't practice Wednesday, but he actually did get some work in. However, the extent of his participation and his status for Sunday's season opener are both unknown. The fifth-year wideout was placed in concussion protocols at the end of August and has slowly worked his way back. If he's unable to suit up Week 1, expect Dyami Brown and Dax Milne to share the No. 4 wideout role behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel.