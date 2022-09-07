Sims (concussion) is not practicing Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Sims has been in the concussion protocol since late August. He won't be eligible to suit up for regular-season action until fully cleared, so his status for Week 1 is in legitimate danger. Dyami Brown and Dax Milne will stand to handle the No. 4 wideout role versus Jacksonville on Sunday if Sims is unavailable.
