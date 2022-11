Sims played nine snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.

For the first time since Week 4, Sims failed to draw a look in the passing game. With all of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown available to the Commanders, Sims' opportunities to contribute at receiver will likely be few and far between over the final six weeks of the season.