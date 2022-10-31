Sims played 80 percent of snaps in Sunday's 17-16 win over Indianapolis, catching one of two targets for 21 yards.

With Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for a fourth straight game and Dyami Brown (groin) inactive as well, Sims made his second start of the season and topped 50 percent snap share for a fourth straight game. It's the third year in a row injuries higher up on the depth chart have allowed Sims to make multiple starters, and per usual he's near the bottom of the league in targets per route/snap, having yet to see more than two passes in a game even with all the playing time. Expectations should remain low if he gets another start Week 9 against Minnesota.