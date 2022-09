Sims finished without any catches on two targets in a 36-27 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

The 6-5 wideout has played 16 offensive snaps through two games, barely seeing the field behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. Sims has never seen many targets even when he plays a lot, and that's unlikely to change on a Washington team that suddenly has no shortage of weapons. Sims figures to again see most of his work on special teams Week 3 against Philadelphia.