Washington claimed Dantzler off waivers Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dantzler was waived by Minnesota on Friday and will head to Washington ahead of the new league year. The 2020 third-round pick has totaled 149 tackles, 17 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns in 35 appearances across his first three NFL seasons. He figures to compete for a rotational role in Washington's secondary during the offseason.
More News
-
Cameron Dantzler: Done in Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Hindered by injuries again in 2022•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: May miss Sunday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Questionable for wild-card matchup•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Misses practice Wednesday•