Wentz (finger) will be eligible to come off injured reserve before the Commanders take on Houston in Week 11, and Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports that the team is preparing for Wentz to reclaim the starting role once healthy.

When asked about Wentz's return, Taylor Heinicke said he's prepared to return to a backup role. Heinicke could make a convincing case to remain the starting quarterback if he can beat the Eagles on Monday, but if Heinicke drops to 2-2 as the starter in Wentz's absence, the offseason trade acquisition will likely be handed the starting job back upon his return. Wentz topped 300 passing yards in three of six starts, while Heinicke has yet to hit that mark.