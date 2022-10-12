Wentz (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Wentz never seemed in serious danger of missing the game, but he'll be without two key pass catchers in WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and TE Logan Thomas (calf). The Commanders still have WRs Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, and the receiving depth has been one of the few positives for the team this season. Wentz gets one of his more favorable matchups Thursday night but is prone to negative plays even against weaker competition.
