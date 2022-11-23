The Commanders announced Wednesday that Wentz (finger) has been designated for return from injured reserve.

The transaction opens up a 21-day window wherein Wentz can be evaluated in practice without counting toward the active roster. Once deemed healthy enough to play, Wentz is expected to settle in as the backup to Taylor Heinecke, barring an injury or poor performance from the latter that causes the Commanders to change their plans at quarterback. Wentz has been sidelined since undergoing surgery Oct. 17 to repair his right ring finger, and if he looks good during the team's three practices this week, he could be activated from IR in advance of this Sunday's game against the Falcons to replace Sam Howell as Heinicke's backup. While Wentz has been out of the lineup, Heinicke has led Washington to a 3-1 record as a starter.