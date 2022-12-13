Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Wentz will serve as the backup quarterback behind starter Taylor Heinicke in Sunday's game against the Giants, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Rivera hasn't completed closed the door on Wentz reclaiming the starting job at some point, but at least for the time being, the Commanders will stick with Heinicke, who has guided the team to a 5-1-1 record through his first seven outings of 2022. Heinicke has been propped up by the running game and the Commanders' defense to some degree, as he's completed 61.7 percent of his throws for 6.8 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 67 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries this season. Wentz posted similar numbers over his six starts prior to landing on injured reserve but was much more prone to taking sacks, so the Commanders won't deviate from what has thus far proven to be a winning formula with Heinicke at the helm.