The Commanders announced Wednesday that Wentz (finger) has been designated for a return to practice from IR.

Wentz now has a 21-day window wherein he can be evaluated at practice without counting against the active roster, though he is expected to serve as the backup to Taylor Heinecke once back to full form, barring any unforeseen changes at the quarterback position. The veteran is recovering from right ring finger surgery undergone Oct. 17, and while he could be available for action as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons, it appears the Commanders don't intend Wentz to re-enter the starting lineup. Heinicke has led Washington to a 3-1 record as a starter, and if Wentz were to play 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season, the Commanders would have to send a higher 2023 draft pick to Indianapolis.