Wentz (ankle/biceps) suffered a fractured finger in Thursday's win over the Bears and his status moving forward is uncertain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was previously reported Wentz suffered minor injuries to both his ankle and biceps, but the fractured finger is unquestionably the worst of what evidently was a rough Thursday night contest for the veteran. Wentz is expected to see a hand specialist to determine the severity of the injury and whether he's able to play through the issue. Taylor Heinicke would likely step in as Wentz's replacement if the starter is unable to play, but rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell could also be in contention for the backup job given the Commanders' 2-4 record. Expect the team to release more details regarding Wentz's status in the coming days.