Wentz completed 27 of 41 pass attempts for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville.

Wentz faced off against his old head coach, Doug Pederson, and put together a vintage performance from their Super Bowl season with the Eagles. The 29-year-old has had an inconsistent career, but he is coming off of a solid 2021 while looking sharp in his debut with Washington. His risky style of taking deep shots can result in some ugly interceptions, but fantasy managers in two-QB leagues (or superflex) will take the turnovers so long as he produces gaudy passing totals like Sunday's. As for standard leagues, Wentz is likely just an injury or bye week fill-in until we see him put up these kind of numbers consistently and against better defenses.