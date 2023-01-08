Wentz is inactive for Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys.
While Wentz is inactive, rookie Sam Howell is slated to start Sunday's contest, with Taylor Heinicke in line to serve as the team's No. 2 QB in Week 18.
More News
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Likely to sit out Sunday•
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Three picks in loss•
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Starting in Week 17•
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Performs well in relief of starter•
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Confirmed as backup QB•
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR•