Wentz is likely to be a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with the Commanders expected to proceed with Sam Howell and Taylor Heinicke as their available quarterbacks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After impressing in relief of a struggling Heinicke in the Commanders' Week 16 loss to the 49ers, Wentz reclaimed the starting gig Week 17. While making his first start since Week 6, Wentz fared poorly in a 24-10 loss to the Browns, completing just 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and three interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground as the 7-8-1 Commanders saw their playoff hopes disappear. With little at stake in the finale, head coach Ron Rivera appears prepared to get his first glimpse at Howell, who has yet to make his NFL debut. Wentz, meanwhile, may have played his last snap for the Commanders. He's under contract through 2024 but has no guaranteed money on his deal beyond the 2022 season, making him a possible cut candidate this offseason.