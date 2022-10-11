Wentz (shoulder) was listed as limited on the Commanders' injury report Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

As Wentz was on Monday's practice estimate, but the team appeared to go through a light practice or walkthrough one day later. During the open part of Tuesday's session, he made some throws, but after one of them, he reached at his right throwing shoulder, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. Wentz will have one more chance this week to log a full practice Wednesday, at which point Washington may tab him with a designation for Thursday's game at Chicago.