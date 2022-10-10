Wentz (right shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Given that the Commanders just played Sunday, the team held a light walk-through Monday, but with Wentz having been listed as limited, the QB's status will now be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Bears. Look for added context regarding the Week 6 status of Wentz to arrive no later than Tuesday's practice/injury report.