Wentz completed six of nine passes for 64 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City.

Both teams played starters, but the Commanders had a slew of guards and tight ends sidelined by injuries, making things tougher on Wentz and easier on the Kansas City defense. While his numbers look alright, Wentz didn't lead Washington to any points in three drives. He's now played six series this preseason and produced seven points, completing 16 of 22 passes for 138 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers. Regardless of his participation in the preseason finale, Wentz will get the starting nod Week 1 against Jacksonville.