Wentz, who underwent surgery on his right ring finger Monday, will sit out at least Week 7 against the Packers, and the Commanders have yet to make a call on an IR stint for the quarterback, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Placing Wentz on injured reserve would result in at least four games on the sideline, so it's understandable Washington will hold off on an immediate decision on that front. In any case, he's now on to the recovery phase from the injury that he sustained last Thursday in Chicago. While Wentz sits out, the Commanders will turn to Taylor Heinicke under center, with rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell in reserve.