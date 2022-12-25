Wentz entered Saturday's contest in relief of struggling starter Taylor Heinicke, completing 12 of 16 pass attempts for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 loss to San Francisco.

There were already rumblings of Wentz taking over for the Commanders following the team's recent skid, and that narrative will only get louder after the backup outperformed the starter (albeit in garbage time). Head coach Ron Rivera said that he will review the film and make a decision on his starting quarterback well ahead of next Sunday's kickoff against the Browns, the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports. If Wentz were to reclaim the starting job, he would be immediately thrust into a tough matchup against Myles Garrett and Cleveland's eighth-ranked pass defense.