Wentz and other Washington starters are scheduled for about 15-20 plays in Saturday's preseason opener against Carolina, Michael Phillips of Richmond.com reports.

It'll be Wentz's first chance to connect with wideouts Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel in a game setting, assuming all three play. Rivera already said Samuel would, and added later that he expects the starters to stay on for about 15-20 snaps.