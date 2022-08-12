Wentz and other Washington starters are scheduled for about 15-20 plays in Saturday's preseason opener against Carolina, Michael Phillips of Richmond.com reports.
It'll be Wentz's first chance to connect with wideouts Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel in a game setting, assuming all three play. Rivera already said Samuel would, and added later that he expects the starters to stay on for about 15-20 snaps.
