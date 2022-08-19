Coach Ron Rivera said he'd ideally like Wentz to play the entire first half in Saturday's preseason game against Kansas City, but it may not happen due to injuries along Washington's offensive line, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The Commanders have a glut of injuries at guard and tight end, which means Wentz will play with some guys who might not make the Week 1 roster. Still, he's expected to play at least some, after completing 10 of 13 passes for 74 yards in the preseason opener.