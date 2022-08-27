Wentz won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Ravens, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
As a result, Sam Howell is slated to start the contest, with fellow QB Taylor Heinicke suiting up in case of an emergency. Wentz's next game action is thus slated to occur in Week 1 against the Jaguars.
