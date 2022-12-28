Wentz will draw the start at quarterback for the Commanders versus the Browns on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Wentz, who started the team's first six games of the season prior to breaking his right ring finger Oct. 13, replaced Taylor Heinicke in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers en route to completing 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and a TD. With the 7-7-1 Commanders having gone 0-2-1 over their last three games, the team will turn to Wentz in Week 17. He'll be facing a Cleveland defense that has allowed an average of 201.5 passing yards per game to date.