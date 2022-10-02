Wentz completed 25 of 42 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Dallas on Sunday.

Wentz was only sacked twice in this game, but he took another 11 hits after enduring nine sacks and 17 hits in Week 3. Some of Wentz's pressure struggles are brought on by himself, but 28 hits in two weeks is just too much even if the quarterback is partially to blame. If there's good news it's that the Eagles and Cowboys pass rushes both look formidable while Week 5 opponent Tennessee probably has a more manageable pass rush. If Wentz can fix his pressure issues then there should be fantasy production to be had again, because his targets remain excellent and Washington looks to throw the ball 40 times per game.