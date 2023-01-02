Wentz completed 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns. He added three rushes for seven yards and a touchdown.

Wentz returned to a starting role for the first time since Week 6 and did not fare well. He struggled to get the Commanders' offense moving and concluded two of the team's first three offensive possessions with an interception. Things improved slightly from there, and the highlight of Wentz's game came on a one-yard touchdown rush just before halftime. Even so, Wentz managed only 5.1 yards per attempt and made several impactful mistakes, leaving the door open for Taylor Heinicke to return as the starter in Week 18, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.