Wentz (finger) has been cleared to resume throwing but won't return to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Wentz hasn't been designated to return from injured reserve just yet, and it may not happen this week given that the Commanders have already named Taylor Heinicke as their starter for Sunday's game in Houston. However, head coach Ron Rivera didn't shut down the possibility of Wentz being active as the backup, and there's still some question about which quarterback will be the starter once both are at or near full strength. Jhabvala suggests the team is essentially putting off that decision for another week.