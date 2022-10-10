Wentz completed 25 of his 38 passes for 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.

From an efficiency and box score perspective, Wentz bounced back from consecutive subpar efforts. With Jahan Dotson (hamstring) sidelined, Wentz connected with Dyami Brown for a pair of touchdowns from 75 and 30 yards. However, the performance was still marred by several mistakes, including an interception that ended the game from Tennessee's two-yard line. Wentz also fumbled three times, though each was recovered by Washington. All in all, Wentz has the ability to post viable fantasy lines, but he remains a mistake-prone quarterback.