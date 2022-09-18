Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions. He added 23 rushing yards on two attempts and threw a two-point conversion.

The Commanders trailed 22-0 at halftime, with two of those points coming on a strip sack of Wentz that rolled out of the end zone for a safety. Wentz regrouped at halftime and led a touchdown drive on the first possession of the third quarter, capping it with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. He stunted Washington's momentum with an interception on the next drive but bounced back again to find Logan Thomas for a 20-yard touchdown and Jahan Dotson for a two-point conversion. A one-yard touchdown to Dotson in the fourth quarter helped pad Wentz's stats, which were buoyed by a pass-heavy game script. Wentz has opened his Commanders tenure with consecutive 300-yard passing performances, and he'll bring a 7:3 TD:INT into a Week 3 matchup with the Eagles.