Wentz had surgery on the broken ring finger on his right hand Monday.
Wentz picked up the injury during the Commanders' Week 6 win at Chicago. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks following the procedure, allowing backup Taylor Heinicke to direct the offense for at least the next few games.
