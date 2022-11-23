Wentz (finger) was designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve, but the Commanders will stick with Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell as their top two quarterbacks for at least one more week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Wentz can return to practice, perhaps with the goal of coming back for Week 13, or else after the Week 14 bye. The Commanders reportedly now view Taylor Heinicke as their starter, leaving Wentz in a backup role unless/until his teammate's performance leads to a benching. This Sunday against Atlanta it'll be Heinicke getting the start and Howell serving as the backup.