Toohill (shoulder) started eight of his 16 games in 2023 and finished the year with 26 tackles (17 solo), five sacks and one pass defense.

He became a starter after the Commanders traded DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat in October, though four of Toohill's five sacks actually occurred before those deals. He didn't have much luck rushing passers in a full-time role, and the 2020 seventh-round pick may have to settle for a backup job as he prepares for unrestricted free agency after missing Week 18 with a shoulder injury.