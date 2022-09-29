Toohill (concussion) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Toohill suffered a concussion during the team's Week 2 contest against Detroit, and he ultimately failed to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. Although the 26-year-old's ability to practice in full Thursday is an encouraging sign, he'll still have to clear concussion protocols prior to Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Expect to hear more regarding Toohill's Week 4 availability within the upcoming days, but with fellow defensive end James Smith-Williams (abdomen) listed as questionable, there's a chance Washington might have to heavily lean on Montez Sweat, Shaka Toney and Efe Obada.
