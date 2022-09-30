Toohill doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against Dallas, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Toohill landed in concussion protocols following the team's Week 2 loss to the Lions and was sidelined for Week 3. However, he returned to full participation during Thursday's practice and appears to be good to go for Week 4. When available, Toohill has operated as a rotational depth piece along Washington's defensive line, and he figures to resume that role now that he's healthy.