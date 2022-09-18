Toohill (head) is temporarily sidelined while being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against Detroit.
Toohill's apparent head injury should leave him questionable to return against the Lions on Sunday. The 2020 seventh-round pick recorded one tackle while playing 26 of his 34 total snaps on defense in Week 1.
More News
-
Football Team's Casey Toohill: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Football Team's Casey Toohill: Goes on COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Casey Toohill: Ready for opener•
-
Football Team's Casey Toohill: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Football Team's Casey Toohill: Officially added to roster•
-
Football Team's Casey Toohill: Finds new home•