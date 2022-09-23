Toohill (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Toohill suffered a concussion during the team's Week 2 loss to the Lions and will be sidelined for at least one game. Starting defensive end James Smith-Williams (abdomen) is questionable, so Washington may head into Sunday with just two healthy defensive ends -- Shaka Toney and Montez Sweat.
