Toohill (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Toohill suffered a concussion during the team's Week 2 loss to the Lions and will be sidelined for at least one game. Starting defensive end James Smith-Williams (abdomen) is questionable, so Washington may head into Sunday with just two healthy defensive ends -- Shaka Toney and Montez Sweat.