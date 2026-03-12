Commanders' Charles Omenihu: Inks deal with Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Omenihu and the Commanders agreed on a one-year, $4 million contract Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Omenihu will join a Washington defense that has undergone quite the facelift this offseason. The 28-year-old played in all 17 regular-season games with Kansas City in 2025, matching his career-high 28 total tackles (15 solo), including 3.5 sacks. Now with the Commanders, Omenihu could slot in as a starting defensive end opposite of Tim Settle (foot) in 2026.
