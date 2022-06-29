Roullier (lower leg) is still recovering from his 2021 season-ending injury, but should be ready "sometime during training camp," Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire reports.

Roullier was carted off the field during an Oct. 31 matchup with the Broncos that resulted in a fractured fibula and required surgery. His return will be a boost to the Commanders offensive line in 2022, as he's manned the starting center job when healthy, each of the last four seasons.