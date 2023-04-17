Young was present for the start of Washington's offseason team workout program Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Young only appeared in three games last season as he recovered from ACL and MCL tears he sustained in November 2021, but he looks ready to go ahead of 2023. Although the team hasn't picked up his fifth-year option on his contract for 2024, the 24-year-old seems to be all in for what could be his final season in Washington.
