Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Young (knee) is doing "real well" and it's great to see him at the team facility and attacking the rehab process, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Young suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 against the Buccaneers and underwent surgery Nov. 22. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick was able to begin jogging in mid-February and appears to be making substantial progress, but Rivera says the dominant pass rusher still doesn't have a timetable to return to on-field activities, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Young's rehab is currently being overseen by Washington's new head athletic trainer Al Bellamy, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.