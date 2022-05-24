Young (knee) is rehabbing away from the team during OTAs, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.
Young suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 against the Buccaneers and underwent surgery at the end of November. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick has being progressing well throughout rehab during the offseason, but he still doesn't have a return timetable for on-field activities.
