Young (illness) practiced fully Thursday.
After missing Wednesday's session due to an illness, the 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick returned to Thursday's practice without limitations, ultimately putting him back on track to suit up again New Year's Day versus Cleveland. Young made his campaign debut this past weekend in San Francisco and collected two tackles while playing 58 percent of Washington's defensive snaps, and while it's likely that he'll see an uptick in usage moving forward, he'll presumably be on some sort of limited snap count in Week 17.
