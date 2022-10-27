Young (knee) should be designated to return from IR next week, according to head coach Ron Rivera, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young was expected to have his 21-day window to return opened this week, but ultimately he'll have to wait at least one more week. Jhabvala notes that Rivera said Young visited with Dr. Andrews on Thursday and "everything is positive." Considering it's been a little less than a year since the 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL and MCL, it really isn't surprising he's not quite ready, despite his continued optimism of a quick return during the offseason. If he does begin to practice next week, he could suit up as soon as Week 9 against the Vikings, although a Week 10 return against the Eagles may be more realistic.