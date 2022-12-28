Young didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Young, who missed the majority of the campaign while rehabbing from surgery to repair his ACL, MCL and patella tendon in his right knee, made his first appearance in over a year during last week's loss to the 49ers, totaling two tackles and one pass defense across 30 defensive snaps. The positive news is that the superstar pass rusher is not listed with a knee injury, suggesting he avoided any potential setbacks during his return. However, Young is now dealing with an illness that's put his status for Week 17 in jeopardy. He'll have two more opportunities to clear the aliment and return to practice before Washington needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
