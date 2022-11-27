Young (knee/illness) isn't expected to be actives for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Young has been activated from the reserve/PUP list and is eligible to make his season debut as early as Week 12, and while it looks like that was Washington's initial plan, an illness may delay the standout defensive end's return one more game. The Commanders will make an official decision on Young's status prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but with Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reporting that he would be limited to approximately 12-to-16 snaps even if active, fantasy managers in IDP formats may want to pivot to other options.