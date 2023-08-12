Young left Friday's 17-15 preseason victory over the Browns early due to a stinger, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Head coach Ron Rivera did not sound too concerned about the injury following the game, but it is still an issue worth monitoring. Young had his fifth-year option declined by Washington during the offseason and is now looking to bounce back from an injury plagued start to his career.
More News
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Active for offseason workout•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Plays only three games in 2022•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Back in full Thursday•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Dealing with illness•
-
Commanders' Chase Young: Small role expected in debut•