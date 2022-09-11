Young (knee) will soon be re-evaluated by Dr. James Andrews and is expected to be cleared to return from the PUP list by mid-season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Young, who torn the ACL and MCL of his right knee last November, is conservatively being projected to activated at some point in the 2022 season, but the standout defensive end appears to be tracking toward a return sooner than Washington anticipated at the onset of training camp. The 23-year-old has already been participating in defensive line drills and change-of-direction work, leaving Washington optimistic that he'll receive full clearance at some point between Weeks 5 and 9.