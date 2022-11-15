Young (knee) is expected to be activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's contest against the Texans and make his season debut, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Young is expected to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against Houston, which would mark his first appearance since he tore his right ACL and MCL last November. The Commanders have been clear that Young's return to the field will be dependent on the team's full confidence in his health, so assuming the standout defensive end avoids any setbacks, he could be in line for a substantial snap count in his season debut Sunday.